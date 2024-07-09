Christian Pulisic & golf pro partner Alexa Melton enjoy beautiful cliffside steak dinner as USMNT star puts Copa America heartbreak behind him on holiday in Turks and Caicos Islands Christian PulisicUSAShowbizAC MilanCopa AmericaSerie A

Christian Pulisic is putting Copa America frustration with the USMNT behind him by enjoying a cliffside steak dinner with partner Alexa Melton.