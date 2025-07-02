Christian Pulisic Alexa MeltonGetty/Instagram
Christian Pulisic scores backheel goal after 'first career assist' from pro golfer girlfriend Alexa Melton as AC Milan star takes part in five-a-side game amid USMNT's run to Gold Cup semi-finals

USMNT and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic has linked up with girlfriend Alexa Melton on the football pitch, with the couple combining for a goal.

  • Pulisic enjoying time with girlfriend
  • Has skipped USMNT duty at Gold Cup
  • Plays five-a-side game with Melton
