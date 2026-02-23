Christian Chivu admits 'sh*tty week' has taken toll on Alessandro Bastoni following controversial incident against Juventus as Inter boss backs team to pull off incredible Champions League comeback

Inter enter the second leg needing a dominant performance to stay in the competition, but Chivu is preaching a message of balance rather than desperation. He believes his team is uniquely equipped to handle the pressure of a high-stakes European night. "We don't have obligations but duties. We have to do what we know how to do and know that if there is a team that can overturn a result like this, it is ours, but we must never lose our balance. You can even reach penalties. We must not have any desperation, we must manage the moments and the strength of this group in the best possible way," he explained.

Chivu dismissed any suggestion that Serie A form changes the reality of their European predicament. "We lost 3-1 in the first leg and the league has nothing to do with it. If we want to have a chance of going through, we have to think about offering our best version. From three months to now, the boys have shown what mentality they have, they have never lost confidence, self-esteem and sense of work. A lost battle doesn't matter, what counts is responding blow for blow and always offering our best version," Chivu noted.