'I didn't think it was reality' - Chris Richards on achieving the impossible, his World Cup dreams, and the brotherhood that defines the USMNT

Chris Richards thinks about home a lot. It's not that he's in a rush to get back to Birmingham, Ala., or anything, but he does miss it. He thinks about what his city was and what it's becoming. More than anything, he thinks about the part he can play in it all.

That sense of home is part of the reason why the Crystal Palace defender sends all of his memorabilia back. It's his family's to keep safe or display. Big-game jerseys, his FA Cup medal, keepsakes from the Community Shield, the ball from his first goal - all have been sent to Alabama. Of the various pieces of his career that he's amassed over these last few years, Richards kept just one, the one that means the most.

That one is a ball from his U.S. Men's National Team debut. It was signed by everyone who was on the field with him that day. That ball is different than the rest. Richards keeps it right in his living room because, for him, it serves as a reminder. That ball reminds him how much he's changed. Perhaps more than anything, though, it reminds him of how much change he can still create.

"No matter what country I've moved to, no matter where I've lived, I've always kept that ball," he tells GOAL. "I look at it every day, consciously or subconsciously, because that ball is something I worked my whole life for. I have to keep going, but every time I see it, I just remember the feeling of wearing that national team jersey for the first time. Then I fast forward and think about the national anthem for that first game against Paraguay at the World Cup..."

His voice tails off, but Richards quickly snaps back to it.

"I know it's going to be a proud moment. I'm not going to look too far ahead, but I know that, once March camp is done, it's going to be hard not to think about the World Cup," he says.

If all goes well, Richards will be a big part of this summer's highly anticipated tournament. Particularly over the last year or so, Richards has blossomed into a leader for club and country, taking massive leaps forward as a player. He's also lept forward as a person, too, which is why he feels more ready than he ever thought he'd be for the big moments ahead.