'Thank you to whoever wrote me off' - Chloe Kelly sends pointed message to her doubters as Arsenal star becomes Lionesses hero AGAIN in Euro 2025 penalty shootout triumph over Spain

Arsenal star Chloe Kelly sent out a pointed message to her critics after starring in England's Women's Euro 2025 triumph over world champions Spain. After netting the last-gasp winner in the semi-final against Italy, the English forward scored the crucial penalty in the final as the Lionesses successfully defended their European title.

Kelly sent message to critics

Scored the winning penalty in the final

Signed a permanent Arsenal contract earlier in the summer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below