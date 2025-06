The midfielder is set to join Amakhosi after snubbing Sundowns, Pirates & Motherwell, sparking fierce reactions to his agent’s bold claims.

Ethan Chislett’s agent, Mike Makaab, recently claimed that the 26-year-old midfielder was in high demand, with interest from former Scottish champions Motherwell, Mamelodi Sundowns and even Orlando Pirates.

However, Chislett has reportedly chosen Kaizer Chiefs as his next destination. With his contract at Port Vale expiring on June 30, an official announcement from Amakhosi is expected.

Here, GOAL rounds up how fans are reacting on social media to Makaab’s bold claims.

