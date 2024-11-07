Chippa United to laugh all the way to the bank thanks to Orlando Pirates! Chilli Boys to rack up over R1 million when they face Soweto giants

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraChippa United to laugh all the way to the bank thanks to Orlando Pirates! Chilli Boys to rack up over R1 million when they face Soweto giantsPremier Soccer LeagueChippa UnitedChippa United vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedOrlando PiratesThe Chilli Boys are looking to make profit as they prepare to face Jose Riveiro's Buccaneers.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChippa host Pirates in March 2025The match was initially scheduled for GqeberhaBut it has now been moved to East London Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below