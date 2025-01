The Chilli Boys will have to wait longer to play their first match of 2025, having last been involved in competitive action in December 2024.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chippa were scheduled to face Royal AM on Saturday

But the PSL has postponed that fixture

Chilli Boys are angry PSL didn't explain reason 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱