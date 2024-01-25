'It's not feasible' - Chicago Fire boss pours cold water on rumours of sensational move for Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

Aditya Gokhale
Chicago Fire boss Frank Klopas has put rumours of FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski joining his side to bed, saying it won't be feasible for the Fire.

  • Lewandowski linked with MLS move
  • Klopas says move not feasible for Chicago Fire
  • Polish striker has struggled with Barca this season

