Chelsea women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Catarina Macario on the spot as USWNT star keeps WSL champions on course for invincible season

Chelsea's quest for an unbeaten Women's Super League season remains well and truly on after Sunday's 1-0 win over Tottenham. The Blues only need to avoid defeat against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge next weekend to become the first 'invincible' team in the league's 22-game era, an achievement which would really put the cherry on top of a day which will see them celebrate their sixth-successive title in front of their own fans for the first time.

Head coach Sonia Bompastor made nine changes to the team that secured that trophy by beating Manchester United on Wednesday, giving the likes of Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh the afternoon off while Mia Fishel started her first game in 15 months. It was the right thing for the Chelsea boss to do, with rest for those key players invaluable as the Blues pursue a domestic treble, but the lack of chemistry in her chosen XI did make for an underwhelming performance in which Spurs had the better chances, with Hannah Hampton making a superb save in particular to deny Charli Grant one-on-one.

However, Chelsea are the dominant force in English women's football for several reasons, and one of those is their ability to grind out results even when they're not playing especially well. That was the case here, as Catarina Macario's penalty secured a win that puts the Blues within touching distance of even more history.

