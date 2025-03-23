Chelsea women's player ratings vs Man City: Erin Cuthbert heads dramatic late winner to bail out struggling Lionesses star Niamh Charles as unflappable WSL champions edge thrilling contest

Aggie Beever-Jones' equaliser helped Sonia Bompastor's side get back on track and now a sixth successive league title looks inevitable

Goals from Aggie Beever-Jones and Erin Cuthbert saw Chelsea come from behind in dramatic fashion at Manchester City on Sunday, thus further strengthening their tight grip on pole position in the Women's Super League's title. The Blues are pursuing a sixth successive crown and this fixture, against a City team that beat them in the Champions League in midweek, threatened to open things back up at the top, especially after Kerolin gave the hosts a first-half lead. However, Sonia Bompastor's side showcased their winning mentality and strength in depth to fight back and secure a 2-1 victory late on.

Three points seemed well out of Chelsea's reach at the interval, owing to an electric opening 45 minutes from Kerolin. The Brazilian caused Niamh Charles all sorts of problems down the Blues' left and it was no surprise when she broke the deadlock. Some neat footwork by the winger was also on show in the game's most controversial moment, as she was fouled on the edge of the box by Millie Bright before the loose ball fell to Jess Park, who fired it into the top corner. The whistle had already gone for a free-kick, though, from which Yui Hasegawa struck the crossbar.

If Chelsea were lucky not to be two goals down though, there was nothing fortunate about the way they responded to such an underwhelming first half. The Blues looked a totally different side after the break and it took just five minutes for Beever-Jones to level things up. From there, Khiara Keating became the star of the show, making huge saves to deny Wieke Kaptein and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in particular. But there was nothing she could do to prevent Cuthbert from winning the game late on with a flying header that keeps Bompastor's side eight points clear at the top of the table, with just five games to go.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Etihad Stadium...