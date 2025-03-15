Chelsea want ANOTHER winger! Blues aiming to recruit a right-footed forward as Enzo Maresca bids to strengthen squad further after signing Geovany Quenda
Chelsea will turn their focus to signing a right-footed winger this summer after agreeing a deal for Sporting's Geovany Quenda earlier this week.
- Quenda will move to Stamford Bridge in 2026
- Enzo Maresca wants five wingers in Chelsea squad
- Blues aiming to bring in right-footed option