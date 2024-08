Chelsea reignite transfer interest in €50m-rated Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion with Conor Gallagher set to head in opposite direction ChelseaAtletico MadridConor GallagherLaLigaPremier LeagueTransfers

Chelsea have reportedly reignited their efforts to sign Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion, with Conor Gallagher set to head in the opposite direction.