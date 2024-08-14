Chelsea brutally told they've become an 'average club' under Todd Boehly's disastrous leadership as ex-defender launches scathing attack on owners and squad 'who wouldn't make the bench' of best Blues teams
William Gallas launched a scathing attack on Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly as he claimed they have become an 'average club'.
- Gallas slams Chelsea and Boehly
- Claims the Blues have become 'average'
- Chelsea take on Man City on Sunday