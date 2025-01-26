Chelsea told 'spectacular' Estevao Willian will 'one day be voted the best player in the world' as Palmeiras president backs teenage sensation to 'shine' at Stamford Bridge
Palmeiras president Leila Pereira hailed Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian as she backed the youngster to 'shine' in European football.
- Palmeiras chief hails Estevao
- Confident he will shine at Stamford Bridge
- Will move to Chelsea after turning 18 in the summer