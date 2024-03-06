Chelsea star Sam Kerr backed by manager Emma Hayes amid racially aggravated harassment charge as trial looms

Getty ImagesAmeé RuszkaiChelsea star Sam Kerr backed by manager Emma Hayes amid racially aggravated harassment charge as trial loomsSamantha KerrChelsea FC WomenWSLEmma HayesWomen's footballChelsea boss Emma Hayes says Sam Kerr has the club's 'full support' after the news of her racially aggravated harassment charge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKerr charged for incident in January of last yearAustralia star has entered not guilty pleaChelsea boss Hayes says striker has club's support