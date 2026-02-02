Chelsea's centre-back merry-go-round! Blues set to recall Mamadou Sarr from sister club Strasbourg loan as Aaron Anselmino heads in opposite direction

Chelsea have made a decisive move to bring Sarr back to Stamford Bridge, cutting short his loan spell in Alsace. According to Fabrizio Romano, the decision has been made by the Chelsea hierarchy who now view the young centre-back as a "top talent" ready to be integrated more closely into the club's long-term vision.

Sarr had been developing his game in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg, a club owned by the same BlueCo consortium that controls Chelsea. However, the Blues' sporting directors have seemingly seen enough progress to warrant his immediate return to London. Romano reports that Sarr is considered a "key part of the project," suggesting that his recall is not merely for squad depth, but potentially to begin his assimilation into the first-team picture or to safeguard his development under the direct supervision of the Chelsea coaching staff.

The move highlights the fluidity of the relationship between the two clubs, allowing Chelsea to react instantly to the developmental curves of their assets. With Sarr's return described as "imminent," he is expected to report to Cobham shortly to begin the next phase of his career in England.