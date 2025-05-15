2024 ESPY Awards - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment
Chelsea confirm Reddit founder and husband of Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian as new minority investor with £20m stake set to mark 'new era for the women's game'

Chelsea have confirmed that Alexis Ohanian, Reddit founder and husband of Serena Williams, has become a minority investor after buying a £20m stake.

  • Ohanian becomes minority owner at Chelsea Women
  • Looking to start a 'new era' of women's football
  • Ohanian and Williams to visit final of Women's FA Cup
