Chelsea player ratings vs Pafos: Moises Caicedo to the rescue! Blues' midfielder steps up as Liam Delap and fellow forwards flop in narrow Champions League win

The pattern for the game was set from the very first minute as Liam Rosenior's side set up shop in the Pafos half, but they couldn't find a way to break the deadlock. Caicedo was twice denied by Gorter while Jorrel Hato also had a shot saved by the Dutch goalkeeper. Reece James and Benoit Badiashile, meanwhile, saw efforts go narrowly wide while Enzo Fernandez had a header disallowed for a foul.

Pafos could barely get out of their own half, but they came closest to scoring in the first half when winger Jaja had a shot deflected onto the post by Reece James.

Rosenior responded by throwing on teenager Estevao at the break, and his volley stung the palms of Gorter early in the second period. Caicedo then had another shot saved while Pafos defender Derrick Luckassen produced a last-ditch block to deny Alejandro Garnacho.

But just as it looked like Chelsea were running out of ideas, Caicedo reacted quickest to head the ball over the line after a corner was flicked on by a Pafos defender into his path.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...