Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Liam Rosenior's gamble fails as Blues miss out on Carabao Cup final despite excellent Trevoh Chalobah and Joao Pedro performances

Liam Rosenior deployed a back three in a bid to keep the game tight, and it was just that during the first half as chances proved to be at a premium. Robert Sanchez was forced into one save when he pushed away Piero Hincapie's curling effort from the edge of the box, while Enzo Fernandez produced a similar strike shortly before half-time that was parried by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Estevao, Cole Palmer and - latterly - Alejandro Garnacho were introduced by the visitors after the break, but opportunities to score remained few and far between. Fernandez fired a couple of efforts over the bar while Wesley Fofana flicked a corner wide of the near post, but the Blues couldn't find the equaliser they needed in the tie. It was instead left to Havertz to finish the job for the hosts, as he rounded Sanchez to score against his former club with the final kick of the match.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Emirates Stadium...