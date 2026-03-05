Chelsea's Pedro Neto stung with FA charge for being too slow to leave pitch after red card during Arsenal loss as alleged use of 'abusive words' also cited

Manager Liam Rosenior is clearly reaching the end of his tether regarding his team's inability to keep 11 players on the pitch. While he defended goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from individual criticism, he was far less forgiving about the red card situation. The manager is desperate to see a change in mentality, noting that Neto has apologised to the group since the incident took place at the Emirates.

Speaking on the matter, Rosenior said: "My job is to create a culture of accountability. If you make a mistake, you have to hold your hands up to make sure it never happens again. You need teammates to help you but it comes down to yourself as well. Pedro has apologised to the group. I need to see an improvement in the behaviour now... We are one of the youngest teams in Europe. Sometimes you need to go through experiences to improve. I don't want it to be a learning experience where we fail to achieve what we want to achieve."