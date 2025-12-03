Getty Images Sport
'I wanted to go' - Chelsea star Marc Cucurella admits he was 'on his knees' to join Man City before making Stamford Bridge switch
How Chelsea beat Man City to sign Cucurella
City wanted Cucurella during the summer of 2022 but the club did not agree with the £50m valuation of the player. The Cityzens submitted an initial bid of £30m, which was rejected and then put forward an improved offer of £40m, which was also rebuffed by the Seagulls. Barcelona were also one of the suitors of the Spain international defender and he was open to a move back to the Catalan outfit. However, the deal could not go through as Brighton stuck to their price tag. Chelsea were given a window to initiate talks and the Blues agreed to pay the amount. During the negotiations, Brighton were also pushing to sign youngster Levi Colwill, who eventually moved to the Seagulls on a season-long loan deal.
Cucurella was ready to 'go on his knees' to join City
Speaking to Informe, Cucurella claimed that he was elated to play under Pep Guardiola when he learned about City's interest, as he said: "Man City wanted me before I joined Chelsea. They were on fire, one of the best teams in the world. I wanted to go. When they come like they did, when Guardiola asks, you’ll go on your knees if necessary. But the clubs couldn’t reach an agreement."
Cucurella credited for helping Estevao in Chelsea's win over Barcelona
Cucurella was instrumental in keeping compatriot and Barcelona's star attacker Lamine Yamal quiet on the left flank as Estevao starred with a goal in the Blues' thumping 3-0 win over the Spanish champions in the Champions League last month. According to the Daily Mail, Cucurella used Esetvao during Chelsea's training sessions and pulled off some really important tackles as he prepared to face Yamal.
The left-back later confirmed this by saying: "Not Yamal vs Cucurella, it's Chelsea vs Barcelona." When asked about his preparation in training for his battle against Yamal, Cucurella added: "I told Estevao to put shin pads on this week because I’m going to be practising on him."
How long will Cucurella stay at Chelsea?
The European championship-winning Spanish defender still has three years left in his existing contract, although at the start of the 2025-26 campaign he confirmed that the club have initiated contract talks with him and wants him to remain in west London.
The former Brighton defender said, via BBC Sport: "Yes, it's [the contract renewal] done. We already did it. I'm very happy, the club gave me the confidence and I'm very happy to be here. Hopefully, I will have a great year."
The 27-year-old will be back in action for Enzo Maresca's side on Wednesday as they take on Leeds United away from home.
