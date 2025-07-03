Chelsea told how much to pay for Marc Casado as Barcelona slap hefty price tag on midfield star amid interest from big-spending Blues
Barcelona’s youth prospect Marc Casado has emerged as a subject of serious interest from Chelsea, with the Premier League giants reportedly tracking the midfielder ahead of a potential bid. The club's La Masia graduate, who has recently seen limited game time, could be on the move if Barcelona receive a significant offer during the ongoing summer transfer window.
- Barcelona ready to offload Casado
- Chelsea are keen to bring him on board
- He has a release clause of €100 million