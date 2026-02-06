Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor signs new contract until 2030 just days after opening door to shock Blues exit

Bompastor said, as quoted by Chelsea's website: "I am delighted to extend my stay here. I want to thank the club for their unwavering support and the trust they have shown in me. It’s a privilege to lead this team and I could not be prouder to represent Chelsea.

"Our fans have made me feel at home since the day I arrived and I am grateful for the many special moments we have shared together so far. Lifting the WSL trophy at Stamford Bridge and FA Cup at Wembley with our supporters are memories I will never forget.

"Our success as a team is built on grit, resilience and intensity and we do not settle for anything less than winning. We have so much left to fight for, we are competing on four fronts, and we will give everything, every single day to make our supporters proud. My focus is firmly on bringing more success to this amazing club."

Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: "Since the day Sonia joined Chelsea, she has delivered a level of excellence that has elevated our women’s team on and off the pitch.

"Her impact has been immediate and significant, and the standards she sets embody exactly what we want this club to represent. Sonia is not only a key part of driving our success today, but also an integral part of the long-term future we are building.

"Renewing her contract reflects our belief in her leadership, her vision and the stability she brings to the club. There is still a lot to play for this season as we continue to compete for all major trophies. We are very excited for Sonia and the team for the next phase both in the short and long term."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!