Getty Images Sport
Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal & Man Utd find out Women’s FA Cup opponents as fourth round draw is made
Teams going for glory in Women's FA Cup
A day after the third round of the Women's FA Cup concluded, the four-round draw was conducted. Twenty teams that progressed from the last round are now joined by 12 Women's Super League clubs, including reigning champions Chelsea and 14-time winners Arsenal.
- Getty Images
WSL giants find their opponents
Defending champions Chelsea are all set to face Crystal Palace, who progressed to the round of 32 after beating Lewes 1-0. The Blues had defeated Manchester United 3-0 in the final of the competition last season to secure domestic travel, while Palace were relegated from the top-flight.
United will lock horns against Burnley in the fourth round, while 14-time winners Arsenal are all set to host fellow WSL side Aston Villa. The Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur will square off with Leicester City in an all-WSL clash and the Cityzens will face Burnley.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Full Women's FA Cup draw
Charlton Athletic v Swindon Town
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
Oxford United v Middlesbrough
Chatham Town v York City
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Burnley
Southampton v Bristol City
London Bees v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Sunderland v London City Lionesses
West Bromwich Albion v Everton
Hull City v Birmingham City
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
With the conclusion of the FA Cup third round the winter break in Women's football in England kicked in as the season will resume in the New Year on January 10 with a blockbuster clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in the WSL. The FA Cup fourth round will be played on January 18.
Advertisement