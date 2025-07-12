Chelsea's Malo Gusto aims veiled dig at USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino as he outlines key differences with Enzo Maresca
Chelsea defender Malo Gusto drew comparisons between former Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino and current manager Enzo Maresca as he aimed a veiled dig at the Argentine. Gusto made his debut for the West London side under Pochettino in the 2023-24 campaign but the French full-back hailed Maresca's tactics to be superior while crediting the Italian for taking the team to the Club World Cup final.
- Gusto hailed Maresca
- Aimed dig at former coach Pochettino
- Chelsea face PSG on Sunday in Club World Cup final