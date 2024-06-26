Alexander Isak Newcastle 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea make shock Alexander Isak enquiry with Blues open to smashing £115m club-record fee to seal transfer for Newcastle forward

ChelseaAlexander IsakTransfersNewcastlePremier League

Chelsea have reportedly enquired about the availability of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer.

  • Chelsea eye shock Isak move
  • Ready to break their transfer record again
  • Blues looking to bolster attack before 2024-25 season
