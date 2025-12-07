Chelsea legend Ashley Cole claims coaching Harry Kane and Cole Palmer in England setup left him questioning his self worth

In an interview with the Telegraph, Cole stated: "Even when you are talking to Under-21s you are still talking to players who are coached by Pep Guardiola, and all these top managers, so you do have to find some confidence and authenticity. You can shrink.

"There were times I was thinking, ‘I am telling Cole Palmer that’s not good enough but Pep allows him to do it’. It’s that connection and finding that relationship with the players."

Cole, however, added that his greatest thrill was seeing these talents carrying out his instructions, adding: "They have been coached by top managers. Now I am saying to them, ‘That is not enough, you’ve got to do this’. And they were amazing towards me. They were trying to work me out - do I know what I am talking about?

"Everything I spoke to them about in the team meetings I saw on the pitch. I’m telling Harry Maguire to do this and I’m telling Harry Kane to do that. To see it (on the pitch) was amazing for my confidence."

