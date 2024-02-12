Another blow for Chelsea! Injury-plagued Benoit Badiashile set to miss Carabao Cup final after being sidelined for a month

Another blow for Chelsea! Injury-plagued Benoit Badiashile set to miss Carabao Cup final after being sidelined for a monthKrishan DavisGettyChelseaBenoit BadiashileCrystal Palace vs ChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea's injury problems have deepened once again with centre-back Benoit Badiashile sidelined for a month, ruling him out of the League Cup final.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBadiashile suffers groin injuryHobbled off vs Aston VillaSet to miss League Cup final