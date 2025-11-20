Getty/GOAL
Chelsea icon steps down from Miss Universe judging panel amid allegations competition is rigged
Makelele was 'special guest judge' at Miss Universe 2025
It's not uncommon for the Miss Universe pageant to invite special guests as judges, with Aerosmith lead vocalist Steven Tyler and supermodel Adriana Lima among those to have previously featured on the panel. The committee looked to Chelsea icon Makelele for the 2025 edition, with the former midfielder praised for his "excellence and integrity" when his inclusion was confirmed.
Miss Universe is due to be judged in Thailand on Friday, with the winner enjoying a £190,000-a-year salary for the year-long reign, while they have access to an upmarket New York apartment. In addition, international expenses are covered during their time as Miss Universe, with Denmark's Victoria Theilvig claiming the accolade last year.
However, in the lead up to the event, Makelele has opted to step down from the judges' panel, due to "unforeseen personal circumstances".
Makelele explains 'difficult decision' to step down
In a post on his official Instagram account, Makelele said: "It is with regret that I must announce that I won’t be able to attend the Miss Universe 2025 event due to unforeseen personal reasons.
"This was a difficult decision, as I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard. The platform represents empowerment, diversity, and excellence - values I have always championed throughout my career.
"I sincerely apologise to the organisation, the contestants, and everyone involved, and I hope to be able to contribute in the future under better circumstances. Thank you for your understanding and support."
Makelele not the only judge to call it quits
Makelele's post came shortly after another juror, Omar Harfouch, resigned from the panel. The Lebanese-French musician branded the competition a “charade” and alleged that an “impromptu jury” had pre-selected finalists.
Harfouch posted on social media: "I, Omar Harfouch, resigning member of Miss Universe International Jury, wish to inform the public that I have officially consulted one of the leading law firms in New York to examine the potential filing of a formal complaint before the Office of the Attorney General against the Miss Universe Organization.
"The issues under review include, but are not limited to: fraud, abuse of power, corruption, deception, breach of contract, conflict of interest, and emotional and reputational damages.
"It has come to light that a secret and illegitimate vote was held to determine the Top 30 contestants before the arrival of the official jury.
"This vote was conducted by individuals who are not recognized members of the official judging panel, including at least one person with a *personal romantic relationship with a contestant* — a fact which constitutes a clear and serious *conflict of interest* and may qualify as *collusion* and *manipulation of an international competition*."
The resignations come just two weeks after a number of contestants had walked out of a pre-pageant event following comments made by an official from Thailand.
Post-football career hasn't quite hit the heights
Makelele didn't disclose the reasoning behind his decision to step down from his position on the Miss Universe 2025 judges panel. The former midfielder enjoyed a glittering playing career, that took him from Spain to England, and back to France in 2008 before retiring in 2011.
During his time as a player, the Frenchman won La Liga, the Premier League and the Champions League, among other trophies. In addition, Makelele finished as a runner up for France at the 2006 World Cup, a tournament won by Italy with the final best-remembered for Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the iconic Frenchman's last ever game.
Makelele's managerial career, however, has failed to live up to expectations. Indeed, the 52-year-old briefly managed Bastia and Asteras Tripolis, with an 18-month stint as Eupen boss sandwiched between his time in France and Greece.
