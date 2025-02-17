Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 2024-25Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea receive huge boost as Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen's release clause revealed amid interest from Blues, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich

D. HuijsenChelseaTransfersBournemouthReal MadridBayern MunichPremier League

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich target Dean Huijsen's £50 million ($63m) release clause will be active in the upcoming summer transfer window.

  • Huijsen's release clause will be active in the summer
  • Joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer
  • Chelsea, Madrid and Bayern chasing the defender
