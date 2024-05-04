Chelsea kit sponsorless 2023-24Getty
Mitchell Fretton

Why Chelsea face repeat of blank shirt debacle in fruitless search for new sponsor - explained

ChelseaPremier League

Chelsea are struggling in their search for a main sponsor for the 2024-25 campaign and may have to begin next season with blank shirts again.

  • Infinite Athlete deal expires this summer
  • Chelsea started campaign with blank shirts
  • Face repeat next season after missing Nike deadline
