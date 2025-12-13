Chelsea edge ahead of Newcastle in transfer race for £25m-rated 'Dutch Pedri' Kees Smit

According to iNews, Chelsea have already opened lines of communication with Smit’s representatives, even if a formal approach is yet to materialise. While Stamford Bridge is not expected to be especially active in January following an extensive summer rebuild, the groundwork is being laid for a move that could accelerate quickly should market conditions shift. Newcastle remain admirers of Smit and have monitored him closely since his breakout campaign in the Eredivisie last season. Eddie Howe is understood to view the Dutchman as an ideal long-term addition to his midfield options, particularly given the club’s desire to refresh and lower the age profile of the squad.

However, confidence at St James’ Park has waned in recent weeks. There is a growing belief that waiting until the summer could prove costly, with AZ potentially engineering a bidding war that pushes the price beyond Newcastle’s comfort zone. Despite the financial freedom created by Alexander Isak’s £125 million ($167m) departure, Newcastle’s recruitment team remains disciplined, unwilling to overpay unless a deal aligns perfectly with their strategic vision.