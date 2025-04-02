FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-AUXERRE-STRASBOURGAFP
Parshva Shah

Chelsea consider raiding sister club Strasbourg for Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha as young forward emerges as potential summer transfer target

ChelseaStrasbourgPremier LeagueLigue 1Transfers

Chelsea are plotting a summer swoop for promising young Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg as they're eager to sign a No.9.

  • Chelsea eyeing Strasbourg's Dutch forward Emegha
  • Blues looking to sign a new striker
  • Emegha has been one of the in-form strikers in Ligue 1
