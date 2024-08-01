Conor Gallagher Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Chelsea agree £33m deal to sell Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid after England midfielder rejects huge contract extension

Conor GallagherChelseaAtletico MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfers

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid for the sale of in-demand midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gallagher set to depart Stamford Bridge
  • Chelsea & Atletico Madrid agree terms
  • Rejected Chelsea contract extension
Article continues below