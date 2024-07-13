Cole Palmer England 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Why Chelsea star Cole Palmer could have a target on his back as England prepare for Euro 2024 final against Spain - explained

Cole PalmerEnglandSpainSpain vs EnglandEuropean Championship

Chelsea star Cole Palmer could be in for some rough treatment in the Euro 2024 final when England take on Spain in Berlin.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Palmer could be targeted by Spain
  • Has chequered past with La Roja from his U21 days
  • Will be determined to silence them again on Sunday
Article continues below