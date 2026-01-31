Goal.com
Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Chelsea hatch fresh centre-back plan as Liam Rosenior looks to recall ANOTHER loanee amid Jeremy Jacquet transfer pursuit

Chelsea are reportedly keen on recalling another loanee as Liam Rosenior seeks to bolster his centre-back options. The Blues have been keen on signing Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet but that deal is proving difficult. Rather than splashing the cash yet again, it seems the Stamford Bridge outfit are keen on making better use of players on their own books for the second half of the season.

  • Chelsea's defensive issues

    Ahead of the final days of the winter transfer window, Chelsea are without injured centre-backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwill. Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana are their first-choice defenders at present, but Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong have also played in that position this season. It seems the Chelsea hierarchy are not convinced with their defensive options, especially as they want Rennes' Jacquet. Earlier this week, the Blues also recalled young Argentine centre-back Aaron Anselmino from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. But are they done there?

  • Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Conference League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    Rosenior open to Chelsea signings

    Rosenior, who swapped Strasbourg for Chelsea earlier this month, said it is a "priority" for the club to make his squad as strong as possible before the February 2 transfer window deadline. 

    "The priority is to make the squad as strong as possible for the rest of the season. That’s always the priority. I’ve been a manager long enough to know things can change very, very quickly in the January market in terms of who’s out there, and the situation with our players," he said.

    When asked if centre-back was a key position to strengthen, he replied: "It is a possibility. Every area. My job and the guys’ job is to try to strengthen every area. If we see something, I know the guys are willing to do it. I don’t want to bring in players for the sake of it. There is a possibility it could be busy. There is a possibility it could be quiet."

    Now, according to Fabrice Hawkins, Rosenior wants to bring Strasbourg loanee Mamadou Sarr back to Chelsea. The ex-Hull City boss has made this a 'priority' and talks are ongoing to terminate his loan at the French side.

  • Rosenior calls Sarr his 'son'

    After Rosenior's first season in charge at Strasbourg, he heaped praise on Senegal centre-back Sarr after seeing his progression first hand. The 20-year-old defender played 28 times for the French side last season, with Rosenior joking he is so fond of the 6ft4 Sarr that he sees him as a sort of "son". 

    Before Sarr signed for Chelsea, which then led to him being loaned back to Strasbourg for the season, Rosenior said last June: "I could talk about him for hours. His nickname is Mamadou Rosenior, he’s my son. It’s scary to show such performances at 19 with such calm in the face of such strong teams. He just has to stay humble and calm and he will be a top player for sure. His temperament, his athleticism, his ability on the ball… he’s got everything you need to be a world-class centre-half."

  • Chelsea FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport

    What comes next for Chelsea?

    Although reports suggest Rosenior is very keen on Sarr, and has spoken to him about a Stamford Bridge recall, he himself admitted that he is very grateful to be a head coach and not a manager. Meaning, he can focus on training rather than transfers and more. 

    He said this week: "That's the beauty of being a head coach within a structure: I'm not an old-school manager that's got out the phone and is making calls," Rosenior said. "I've got the best people, I think, in world football working on those things. I probably see the last two per cent of the work they do, which allows me to focus on what I need to focus on: the team and the performance. One hundred per cent. I don't want to be sat in an office all day. I want to be on the training pitch."

    Chelsea are next in action on Saturday at home to West Ham.

0