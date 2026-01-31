Chelsea hatch fresh centre-back plan as Liam Rosenior looks to recall ANOTHER loanee amid Jeremy Jacquet transfer pursuit

Rosenior, who swapped Strasbourg for Chelsea earlier this month, said it is a "priority" for the club to make his squad as strong as possible before the February 2 transfer window deadline.

"The priority is to make the squad as strong as possible for the rest of the season. That’s always the priority. I’ve been a manager long enough to know things can change very, very quickly in the January market in terms of who’s out there, and the situation with our players," he said.

When asked if centre-back was a key position to strengthen, he replied: "It is a possibility. Every area. My job and the guys’ job is to try to strengthen every area. If we see something, I know the guys are willing to do it. I don’t want to bring in players for the sake of it. There is a possibility it could be busy. There is a possibility it could be quiet."

Now, according to Fabrice Hawkins, Rosenior wants to bring Strasbourg loanee Mamadou Sarr back to Chelsea. The ex-Hull City boss has made this a 'priority' and talks are ongoing to terminate his loan at the French side.