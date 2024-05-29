Chelsea captain Millie Bright sends 'grateful' message after returning to Lionesses squad for first time since injury recovery

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeChelsea captain Millie Bright sends 'grateful' message after returning to Lionesses squad for first time since injury recoveryMillie BrightEnglandChelsea FC WomenWomen's footballWSLMillie Bright is "grateful" after returning to the Lionesses squad for the first time since her injury recovery.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBright missed five months through injuryHas been named by Sarina Wiegman in the England squadShared heartfelt message to fans on InstagramArticle continues below