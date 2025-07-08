'I don't have doubts' - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reveals stance on Noni Madueke playing against Fluminese in Club World Cup amid Arsenal transfer 'noise'

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Noni Madueke will play in the Club World Cup semi-final against Fluminense despite being linked with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer. The winger has featured in all of the Blues' Club World Cup matches thus far, including the quarter-final win against Palmeiras, where he came on as a substitute in the second half.

