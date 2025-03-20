Chelsea steal a march! Blockbuster €74m double deal for Geovany Quenda & Dario Essugo CONFIRMED by Sporting CP months before transfer window even opens
Chelsea have completed the signing of Sporting's Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo in a combined €74 million deal as confirmed by the Portuguese club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea complete double deal with Sporting
- Sign Quenda and Essugo in €74m combined deal
- Both starlets will join Chelsea in the summer