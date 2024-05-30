Chelsea slash Armando Broja asking price as Monaco join Christian Pulisic's AC Milan in hunt for striker

Getty ImagesPeter McVitieChelsea slash Armando Broja asking price as Monaco join Christian Pulisic's AC Milan in hunt for strikerChelseaArmando BrojaPremier LeagueMonacoTransfersLigue 1AC MilanSerie AChelsea are willing to accept a cut-price bid for Armando Broja as they look to offload the striker in the summer transfer window.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea willing to sell Broja in summerHave cut their asking price in halfMonaco & AC Milan interested in himArticle continues below