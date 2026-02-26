Chelsea and England given dire Cole Palmer burnout warning ahead of World Cup 2026

The PFA executive has also revealed his empathy for Palmer, despite his astonishing wages at Chelsea, and for the top players across Europe, who face injury woes repeatedly due to the stacked schedule.

He added: “This is just the reality. You wonder whether this is what we wanted as an industry. I'm not sure. I think sometimes we need to be honest with ourselves and understand that sometimes less is more.

“People say he's a millionaire, yeah he is, but it doesn't give you an extra lung or an extra leg, and come to a stage where you know, 'I want to see Cole Palmer on the pitch because he's the one who makes me dream'.

“And the reality is that the fans pay right now 100 per cent of the ticket and a lot of time they get 70 per cent if they're lucky of the show or 60 because players start regulating themselves.

“The Premier League is the best product in terms of football, they make north of £4billion for 38 games. So surely there's an element of valuing the scarcity. Christmas is nice because it's not every Tuesday and I think we need to discover that because we thought in football that more is more and sometimes less is more.

“When I look at the last international window and I see (Jude) Bellingham out, Lamine Yamal out on the one side, Lucy Bronze out, is this the football we want to see? Because frankly people didn't want to spend money just to watch someone like me play.”