Chelsea 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Chelsea kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Chelsea are in a long-term partnership with Nike and that means the trademark Swoosh logo will once again adorn the Blues' kits for the 2025-26 season.

Usually, new kits make their debut in the final league fixture or during a pre-season tour, but this summer promises to be a different beast altogether for the Blues.

That hasn't stopped the rumour mill, though. Leaks of the home, away, third, and even goalkeeper kits continue to surface, and as the current season winds down, these unofficial reveals tend to align more closely with the final product.

The early buzz surrounding Chelsea's leaked kit designs has been largely upbeat, with supporters seemingly warming to the more minimalist approach. After a string of bold—and often divisive—design choices in recent seasons, the return to a cleaner, more classic look appears to strike the right chord with the fanbase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Chelsea kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

