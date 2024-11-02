Chelsea's £107m problem: Enzo Fernandez is having a nightmare as poor performances and off-the-field issues risk leaving Enzo Maresca with a World Cup-winning misfit

When Chelsea take to the field against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Enzo Fernandez will almost certainly not be in the starting line-up. The strange thing is, that won't really come as a surprise.
A blockbuster £107 million ($132m at the time) signing from Benfica in January 2023, the midfielder is no longer a guaranteed starter under Enzo Maresca despite being made vice-captain in the summer, as the team seemingly evolves and progresses without him.
Consistently inconsistent, the Argentine finds himself in a funk and risks being left behind if he cannot find his place in the Italian's plans by rediscovering some his best form and, crucially, maintaining it.