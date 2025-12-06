Championship match abandoned just 12 minutes in after medical emergency in the stands

Charlton, who sit 17th in the Championship, thanked fans for their support and understanding.

A post on the club's website reads: "Due to a medical emergency in the crowd, today’s fixture against Portsmouth has been abandoned. Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to the supporter affected and thank our medical team and first responders. We thank supporters for your patience and understanding. Information on when the match will be rescheduled will be announced in due course."