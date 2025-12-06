Getty
Championship match abandoned just 12 minutes in after medical emergency in the stands
Charlton game abandoned
The contest was put on hold early in the game when the medical emergency took place, reports BBC Sport. The players initially waited on the pitch while emergency staff tended to the situation before they went back to their respective team dressing rooms. The goalless game was eventually called off nearly an hour after the initial events unfolded. This fixture will now take place at a later date.
Charlton issue statement
Charlton, who sit 17th in the Championship, thanked fans for their support and understanding.
A post on the club's website reads: "Due to a medical emergency in the crowd, today’s fixture against Portsmouth has been abandoned. Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to the supporter affected and thank our medical team and first responders. We thank supporters for your patience and understanding. Information on when the match will be rescheduled will be announced in due course."
Portsmouth send their best wishes
In a statement of their own, Portsmouth, who are 22nd in the table, wrote: "Pompey's Championship match against Charlton at The Valley has been abandoned following a medical incident in the home section of the crowd. Our thoughts and best wishes are with the individual involved and their family. The club will provide information on a new date for the fixture and ticketing arrangements in due course."
What comes next for both teams?
Following this game's cancellation, Charlton will have to wait until Tuesday for their next Championship game, with Nathan Jones' side hosting high-flying Middlesbrough. Portsmouth, on the other hand, are away at fellow strugglers Swansea City on the same night.
