Champions of Southern Africa! Zambia's Copper Queens beat Banyana Banyana to clinch 2024 Cosafa Women's Championship

Cosafa MediaSeth WillisChampions of Southern Africa! Zambia's Copper Queens beat Banyana Banyana to clinch 2024 Cosafa Women's ChampionshipSouth AfricaZambiaCOSAFA CupThe South Africa second-string side failed to deliver the annual trophy in the regional tournament.Banyana played Copper Queens in Cosafa Cup finalThey failed to cancel each other from open playZambia won the shootout 4-3