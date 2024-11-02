Banyana Banyana vs Zambia, Cosafa CupCosafa Media
Seth Willis

Champions of Southern Africa! Zambia's Copper Queens beat Banyana Banyana to clinch 2024 Cosafa Women's Championship

South AfricaZambiaCOSAFA Cup

The South Africa second-string side failed to deliver the annual trophy in the regional tournament.

  • Banyana played Copper Queens in Cosafa Cup final
  • They failed to cancel each other from open play
  • Zambia won the shootout 4-3
