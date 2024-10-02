Fabio Maresca refereeGetty
Richard Mills

Champions League referee accused of threatening to kill a player axed from match and facing month-long Serie A suspension

Serie AChampions League

An experienced Champions League referee has reportedly been suspended for allegedly threatening to kill a player.

  • Referee accused of threatening to kill player
  • Facing month-long Serie A suspension
  • Won't face punishment in Kuwaiti league
