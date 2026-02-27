Champions League last-16 draw: Man City face Real Madrid, Chelsea take on PSG, Newcastle tackle Barcelona, Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen & Liverpool land Galatasaray

Manchester City have crossed paths with Real Madrid on a regular basis in recent years. They already faced one another in the league phase, with Pep Guardiola’s side running out 2-1 winners at Santiago Bernabeu, and have battled it out in five consecutive European campaigns.

Newcastle have history with La Liga giants Barcelona - with Faustino Asprilla’s stunning hat-trick against the Blaugrana living long in the memory of those on Tyneside - while Chelsea overcame PSG in the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool have already suffered defeat against Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray this season, and will take in another trip to Istanbul. Arsenal are preparing to face Bayer Leverkusen for the first time since 2002.

Tottenham are still sweating on their top-flight status in England, but have seen the Champions League become a welcome distraction and will be relishing a meeting with Atletico Madrid. Harry Kane is hoping to help fire Bayern Munich beyond Atalanta - the last remaining Italian representatives in this year’s competition.

Last season’s beaten finalists Inter came unstuck against surprise package Bodo/Glimt in the play-offs, with records being broken there as Norwegian football savoured a first victory in Champions League knockout stage competition.