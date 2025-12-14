Celtic fans call for 'absolute clown' Wilfried Nancy to be sacked immediately after stunning Scottish League Cup final defeat to St Mirren

Rodgers left his role as Celtic boss following their 3-1 loss to Hearts back in October, with Martin O'Neill returning as interim manager. O'Neill, with Shaun Maloney as his assistant, oversaw seven wins from eight matches, including a 3-1 Old Firm win over Rangers and a 3-1 victory at Feyenoord last month.

After a lengthy search, Nancy was named as Rodgers' permanent successor following the culmination of the MLS 2025 season. The 48-year-old departed the Columbus Crew for the Scottish giants, but his start to life in Glasgow has been disappointing to say the least.

Nancy has overseen three successive losses to kick off his spell as Celtic boss as the Bhoys fell to defeat to Hearts, Roma and, most recently, St. Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup final on Sunday afternoon. Marcus Fraser put the Buddies ahead with just two minutes on the clock, before Reo Hatate had drawn Celtic level.

Jonah Ayunga then bagged twice in the space of 12 second-half minutes, however, to compound Celtic to a shock loss at Hampden.