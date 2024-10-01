'Embarrassment to Scotland!' - Celtic become a laughing stock as Brendan Rodgers' side mercilessly mocked after setting unwanted record in 7-1 Borussia Dortmund drubbing

Celtic became a laughing stock on social media as Brendan Rodgers' side were thumped 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Celtic humiliated by Borussia Dortmund

Adeyemi's hat trick fires BVB to massive UCL win

Rodgers' men set unwanted European record Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below